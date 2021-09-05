Iran Army ranks 1st at Army Games 'Lord of Weapons'

The International Army Games started in different countries and Iran's Isfahan also hosted the "Lord of Weapons" contests for two weeks.

In this period of competitions, four teams of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Vietnam and Uzbekistan competed in five stages.

In the 122 mm dc artillery phase, the military forces of Iran, Uzbekistan, Russia and Vietnam took first to fourth place, respectively.

In the 23 mm artillery stage, the defenses of Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan and Vietnam won the rankings, respectively.

Iran, Uzbekistan, Russia and Vietnam also won first to fourth places in individual weapon shooting.

In the team stage, the army teams of Iran, Uzbekistan, Russia and Vietnam won the first to fourth ranks.

