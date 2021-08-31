Mahdavikia becomes head coach of Iran U23 football team

Mehdi Mahdavikia went to the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on Tuesday to sign a contract to lead the Iranian Under-23 national football team.

The former Iranian international player, who played for German clubs VfL Bochum, Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt in the past, received the decree from the FFIRI president Shahabuddin Azizi Khadem to become the new head coach of the 23 football team.

Mahdavikia was also agreed to work as the technical advisor with the Iran football federation.

Mehdi Mahdavikia used to play for the national men's football team as the right-winger or full-back.

KI/5293893