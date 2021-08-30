  1. Politics
UNSC to hold a meeting on Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The UN Security Council(UNSC) is scheduled to convene next few hours on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan is scheduled to take place in a few hours, ‘Vestnik’ reported.

According to the media, the meeting will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday (23:30 Tehran local time) to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Today's meeting of the UN Security Council will be held at the request of three countries including Britain, France and Germany.

Following the announcement of French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to establish a safe zone in Kabul, Taliban political Spokesman Suhail Shaheen in Qatar called it “unnecessary”.

Some media sources claimed that creation of a safe zone in Kabul would probably be discussed at today's meeting of the UN Security Council meeting.

