Taliban intends to gain full control over Kabul Airport

Mujahid has told NHK the group has taken control of parts of Kabul's international airport that were vacated by the US military.

He made the comment on Sunday, two days ahead of the August 31 deadline for the ongoing US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Earlier, Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov said that Russia considered Taliban, Turkey and Qatar as countries that could technically manage Kabul airport.

Ankara had previously offered to secure Kabul airport on several conditions following the withdrawal of US troops, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that we are looking for good relations with Turkey but do not want to observe Turkish troops in Afghanistan.

"We are looking to complete pullout of foreign forces from the airport to take full control," the Taliban official said.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's political spokesman in Qatar, also rejected the creation of a safe zone (a British-French proposal) in Afghanistan, calling it unnecessary.

According to the Taliban’s ultimatum, foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by the end of August 31, 2021.

