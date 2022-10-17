Iran's prison fire death toll rises to eight: Judiciary

Considering the deaths of some four inmates, who unfortunately died due to the severity of their deteriorating conditions in the hospital, the total death toll from the prisoners' clashes with each other and fire on Saturday night in Evin prison reached eight, the media center of the Judiciary reported.

It added that all eight of the deceased were prisoners of the robbery-related offense ward.

Some six of the other injured ones are still in hospital and undergoing medical treatment and care.

The on-time presence of the Tehran prosecutor, the head of the prison organization, as well as law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel, assisted to save the lives of more than 70 people.

The Iranian Judiciary says conditions in Tehran’s Evin Prison are "completely normal" and the facility’s daily affairs are being carried out as usual after a large fire broke out in one of the prison’s workshops.

The media center of the Judiciary said on Sunday that the blaze erupted in one of the tailoring workshops of Evin Prison following clashes between a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft.

