Women para-athletes add two gold medals to Iran’s tally

On Tuesday, Hashemiyeh Motaghian seized the first-ever gold medal of Iran in the women’s section of the athletics of the Paralympics Games.

With a throw of 24.5m in javelin –F55 category, she gained the gold medal after improving the world record by 47 centimeters.

Raissa Rocha Machado of Brazil resieved the silver with 24.39m while the bronze went to Latvia’s Diana Dadzite with a throw of 24.22m.

Minutes later, Sareh Javanmardi snatched a gold medal in women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1. She broke the world and Paralympics record with a score of 239.2.

Turkey’s Pehlivanlar and Hungary’s David received the silver and bronze medals with scores of 234.5 and 210.5 respectively.

The two gold medals improved Iran’s stance in the medals table. The delegation now stands 12th in the table with seven gold, five silver, and one bronze medal.

