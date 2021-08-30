Taliban blasts US airstrikes in Kabul as illegal

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul, emphasising that arbitrary attacks in other countries are illegal.

"We condemn such attacks because it is illegal to carry out arbitrary attacks in other countries. If there was any potential threat, the US should have reported it to us, rather than conduct an arbitrary attack that has resulted in civilian casualties", Mujahid told the state-run Chinese broadcaster CGTN, according to Sputnik.

The US military targeted a residential house in Kabul with drones on Sunday claiming they had targeted a possible suicide car bomb that was aiming to attack the airport.

But it was reported that at least six people including children and women were killed in the US airstrikes.

KI/PR