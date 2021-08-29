Islamic Jihad ready to face any stupidity of Zionist regime

Tariq Salmi Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Spokesman said that baseless statements of Israeli Prime Minister Bennett and others will never weaken Islamic Jihad, so that Resistance Front in Palestine is ready to give a harsh response to Zionist regime in case of any foolishness comes from the Zionist enemy, Al-Masirah reported.

The Palestinian Resistance groups are determined to stabilize the equation of conflict and defeat the siege of Gaza, he added.

The Palestinian Resistance movement is moving towards lifting siege of Gaza, he said, adding that Zionist regime's moves to impose new equations will lead nowhere.

