"Today, on the sidelines of the Baghdad Cooperation Summit, I met with the new Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE prime minister added, "I wish him success in his new post in developing positive relations with neighboring countries and strengthening relations based on the wisdom and interests of nations."

He further said, "Long live to the people of Iran, who are neighbors and friends."

