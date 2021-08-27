Govt. Week symbol of unity of nation, govt. on growth track

In a message addressed to the Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Fri., Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari called the “Government Week’ as a symbol of unity of the Iranian nation and government on the path of progress and development in the glorious history of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

August 23, named after the Government Week, is reminiscent of the name and memory of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution Martyr Rajai and Martyr Bahonar and is a manifestation of unity and amity of the nation and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the path of progress and development in the glorious history of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the message is read.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you, loyal, dedicated, committed and faithful statesmen of the country who are sincerely offering quality services to all walks of life for progress and development of the Islamic Iran in line with realizing objectives of the Islamic Revolution,” Rear Admiral Sayyari added.

MA/5290280