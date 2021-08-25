  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2021, 5:00 PM

Russia, Turkey to sign S-400 deal by year-end

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Russia and Turkey could sign a new contract which would allow Ankara to acquire additional units of the S-400 missile system, CEO of Moscow's arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, noted on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to be finalized "in the near future," which means "this year," Mikheev said to the press at a military forum held in Russia, Tele Trader reported.

Moscow and Ankara inked a deal in 2017 on the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey, thereby making it the first NATO member to purchase this air defense missile system from Russia.

Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian-made system infuriated the United States and NATO. So far, Washington has not abandoned its efforts to make Turkey give up the Russian air defense system.

