Russia, Turkey to sign S-400 deal by year-end

The deal is expected to be finalized "in the near future," which means "this year," Mikheev said to the press at a military forum held in Russia, Tele Trader reported.

Moscow and Ankara inked a deal in 2017 on the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey, thereby making it the first NATO member to purchase this air defense missile system from Russia.

Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian-made system infuriated the United States and NATO. So far, Washington has not abandoned its efforts to make Turkey give up the Russian air defense system.

