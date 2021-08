Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 25

Asia:

Iranian climber Mahya Darabian shines at word competition

Ebtekar:

Top diplomat Zarif bids farewell

Etela'at:

Negotiation for releasing Iran assets in South Korea, Japan

Zionist regime attacks Ghaza for second time in a week

Javan:

Result of 20 year occupation in Afghanistan

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Panjshir ready to counter Taliban

5mn Yemeni people close to famine, UN warns

Zarif bids farewell to diplomatic affairs

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Enemy of JCPOA departs for Washington

Kayhan:

One Yemeni child dies of hunger every 10 minutes

