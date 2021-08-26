  1. Iran
Aug 26, 2021, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 26

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, August 26.

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi appoints Mohsen Rezaei as VP for Economic Affairs

Etemad:

All but one nominated cabinet win vote of confidence from Parliament

Asia:

Mohsen Razaei appointed as Economic Affairs VP

Etela'at:

Report: Baghdad summit seeking to deescalate Tehran-Riyadh tensions 

Javan:

MPs cast their votes to cabinet proposed by President Raeisi 

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

18 proposed ministers won votes of confidence at parliament 

Khorasan:

Future of opium trade in Afghanistan

Kayhan:

Velayati: Afghan noblemen want old constitution in place

