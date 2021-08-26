Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 26

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi appoints Mohsen Rezaei as VP for Economic Affairs
Etemad:
All but one nominated cabinet win vote of confidence from Parliament
Asia:
Mohsen Razaei appointed as Economic Affairs VP
Etela'at:
Report: Baghdad summit seeking to deescalate Tehran-Riyadh tensions
Javan:
MPs cast their votes to cabinet proposed by President Raeisi
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
18 proposed ministers won votes of confidence at parliament
Khorasan:
Future of opium trade in Afghanistan
Kayhan:
Velayati: Afghan noblemen want old constitution in place
ZZ/
Your Comment