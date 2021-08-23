Short film ‘Spotted Yellow’ to compete at Nashville Film Fest

The drama short work is about Roya, a young girl with a yellow spot on her face. One day she feels the signs of a real giraffe in her life. And her normal life is slowly changing.

Shadi Karamroudi stars in the 12-minute film that has participated in several international festivals including Chicago Film Festival and Glasgow Short Film Festival.

The movie explores female mental health with compassion and zeal. Her slow build from natural color palettes to pure fantasy is seamless, focusing always on the fundamental innocence that is often forgotten in cinematic portrayals of mental illness.

Baran Sarmad, 28 years old, is a director, writer, producer, and editor. She has studied dramatic literature at Sooreh University and later founded the "Menisn" Film Production in 2017. In 2018 she received the Pitching Award of the Tehran International Short Film Festival for the film.

She has produced four short films since 2014, two of which were directed by her as well, and all four have been well received in festivals.

The Nashville Film Festival celebrates innovation, music, and the many voices of the human spirit through the art of film. Originally founded in 1969, it is one of the first film festivals in the United States.

The winning short films in the narrative, animated, and documentary short film competitions are eligible for Academy Award consideration.

This year's festival will feature more than 150 films, creators' conference panels, Q&A sessions, and other exclusive content in an engaging mix of in-person and online events. The event will be held Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 in Tennessee.

HJ/5287275