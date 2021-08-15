'Haboob' to be screened at Indian film festival

Directed by Mahsa Samani, 'Haboob' tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

Recently, ‘Haboob’ has won an award at the 11th edition of the Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan.

The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) will be held online from August 13 to 16. The festival, which turns 10 this year, is being held for the first time after it was approved as an Academy Awards Short Films Qualifying Festival earlier in 2020.

Founder and festival director Anand Varadaraj spoke to the Hindu MetroPlus about what is on offer at this year’s festival, what the Oscar accreditation means for filmmakers and the challenges of holding the event online.

