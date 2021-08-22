Homemade grenade blast in Moscow killed three

A 44-year-old man and two teenagers were killed in the blast, the Moscow city prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

According to Metropolitan Public Prosecutor’s Office, the 14-year-old boy died instantly. At the same time, an injured man on Malaya Naberezhnaya Street died in an ambulance car. A 12-year-old boy was also in the apartment during the incident.

The hand grenade was brought home by one of the killed teenagers, Interfax news agency reported.

The Moscow prosecutor's office has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

