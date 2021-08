The reports say the Emirati club had lowered their offer which received ‘no’ both from Esteghlal and Ghayedi.

Their initial proposal to sign the 22-year-old striker was reportedly around $2 million.

Meanwhile, the Iranian talent still has proposals from Greece’s AEK Athens and Qatar’s Al-Gharafa.

Sources told Mehr News Agency that the Qatari club’s offer enjoys special financial attractiveness, though negations have not officially begun yet.

MAH/ 5285815