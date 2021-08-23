Esteghlal striker joins UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli

The 22-year-old striker has signed a 5-year contract with the Emirati club. It is said that Esteghlal Club will receive more than $2 million by selling Ghaedi, making his transfer the most expensive one in the history of Iranian football from an Iranian team to a foreign club.

Esteghlal CEO Ahmad Madadi had traveled to the UAE a few days ago for final negotiations with Shabab Al-Ahli officials but they did not reach an agreement at the time.

However, the negotiations continued and after the demands of the Iranian club were met by the managers of Shabab Al-Ahli Club, Esteghlal Club announced their agreement with the transfer of their young player today.

The club has emphasized that the transfer has been done with the consent of Esteghlal’s head coach Farhad Majidi.

Playing for Esteghlal in the past four years, Ghaedi appeared in 81 games and scored 20 goals for his team.

Previously, Persepolis midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi had joined Shabab Al-Ahli.

Shabab Al-Ahli is one of the most successful clubs in the UAE. The club has a long track record of acquiring the services of Iranian players from the 70’s. Players such as Hassan Nazari, Hassan Rowshan, Ali Karimi, Javad Kazemian, Milad Meydavoudi, and Mehrzad Madanchi have played for Al-Ahli.

