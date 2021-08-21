4 PMU forces martyred, 4 injured in explosion in N Baghdad

A security source reported the explosion in the city of Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad.

According to the source, an explosive device had exploded on the path of a vehicle belonging to the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Tarmiyah, martyring four forces and wounding four others.

Saberin News also confirmed the explosion and reported that following the explosion, there are clashes on three fronts between Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and ISIL terrorist elements.

MNA/FNA14000529000537