2 killed, 7 wounded in ISIL attack on Iraqi police HQ

An Iraqi security source said that ISIL terrorists attacked a police checkpoint in Al Duloiya last night.

Two policemen were killed and seven others were injured in the clash, the source told Al-Jazeera.

Another security official told The New Arab website that terrorists attacked the police headquarters and clashed with police forces, and managed to leave the area after the operation.

After the attack, security forces arrived in the area, transferred the injured to the hospital, and closed the entrances and exits of the village. In this regard, Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk province were able to kill an ISIL terrorist riding a bombed motorcycle.

In the last two weeks, the Al-Tarmia area of ​​Baghdad has also witnessed the activities of some terrorist elements. In this regard, a few days ago, a number of PMU forces were martyred as a result of ISIL terrorist’s ambush in Al-Tarmia.

ZZ/FNA14000607000295