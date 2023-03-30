Zionists renew missile attack on Syria's Damascus

Media sources reported on Thursday morning that Zionists warplanes fired a number of missiles against the positions of the Syrian army in the south of Damascus.

Some sources also announced that the fighters of the Zionist regime have bombed the positions of the Resistance groups near Mount Qasioun in Damascus.

According to the announcement released by the Syrian Ministry of Defense of Syria, the fighters of the Zionist regime fired several missiles toward the city of Damascus, and some of these missiles were intercepted and destroyed.

The missile attack launched by the Zionist occupiers caused material damage and left 2 Syrian soldiers injured.

