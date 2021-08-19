'Taliban most recent remarks sent positive signals to world'

Chinese Foreign Minister made the comments on Wednesday, adding that the future of the country depends on where the group's policies are heading, CGTN reported.

A Taliban spokesperson said, at Taliban's first press conference on August 17, that they would ensure the security of embassies in Afghanistan and expressed a willingness to establish sound relations with other countries, Wang noted, expressing his expectation that the commitments will be turned into concrete policies and actions.

Wang made the remarks when speaking with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in a phone conversation, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The situation in Afghanistan has changed overnight, and what will happen next depends on the policy of the Taliban, Wang said.

The key now, he said, is to find a reconstruction path that is suited to Afghanistan's national conditions, in line with the trend of the times, and understood and supported by the Afghan people.

For his part, Cavusoglu said he fully agreed with Wang on the Afghan issue.

China's views and stance on the Afghan situation are objective and fair, respecting the choice of the Afghan people and also encouraging the Taliban to act in a responsible manner, Cavusoglu said, according to the statement.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan are very important for regional countries, including China and Turkey, he noted.

Turkey is willing to maintain close coordination and cooperation with China and push the situation in Afghanistan to develop in a favorable direction as soon as possible, he said.

RHM/PR