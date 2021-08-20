Taliban seeking for intl. aid to rebuild Afghanistan

Afghanistan is seeking international assistance in rebuilding the country after years of occupation by foreign forces.

Speaking in an interview with Chinese TV Network (CGTN) on Fri., Suhail Shaheen Taliban Spokesman for the Political Office based in Qatar asked for help in rebuilding various parts of Afghanistan.

"We have just come out of a period of war and destruction and we have entered a new phase and at this stage, I think people of Afghanistan need help of other countries," he said.

Foreign countries should come forward and help Taliban in the field of rebuilding health sector, infrastructure, education and various other sectors, Shaheen continued.

“Foreign countries can come to discover our mines and natural resources. This is our general invitation to all countries, and we appreciate every country that has helped us at this critical juncture in our history.”

On August 15, Taliban announced that war in Afghanistan was over and that they would soon announce establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They also said they would take responsible steps to ensure the security of Afghans and foreign missions in the country.

