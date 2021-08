The Iranian freestyle wrestler in the 89 kg weight class won his first two matches by scores of 11-2 and 12-1.

Yazdani is an Olympic champion in Rio and a two-time world champion.

Naifonov, 2019 world bronze medalist, won his first two 6-0 and 12-1.

On the other side of the bracket, David Taylor of the United States downed India's Deepak Punia in the semifinal and will face Yazdani in a much anticipated final thriller.

