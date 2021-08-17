  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2021, 8:27 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 17

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 17.

Arman-e Melli:

Influx of desperate people to airports to flee Afghanistan

Taliban says seeking peaceful relations with intl. community

Former envoy: Lives of Afghanistan people in danger

Aftab

Future of Afghan women ambiguous

