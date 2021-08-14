Taliban likely to besiege Kabul in next 72 hours: report

A new intelligence assessment indicates that Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, will be besieged by the Taliban within a week and most likely within the next 72 hours, CNN quoted a diplomatic source as saying.

The source added, of course, that this would not mean the Taliban's entering Kabul.

According to CNN, the US Embassy in Kabul is instructing personnel to destroy sensitive materials as well as items "which could be misused in propaganda efforts".

A diplomatic source told CNN that the situation in Afghanistan has become a challenge and plans for a US presence in Afghanistan are changing every minute.

