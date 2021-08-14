  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2021, 11:47 AM

Taliban likely to besiege Kabul in next 72 hours: report

Taliban likely to besiege Kabul in next 72 hours: report

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Following the escalation of the Taliban's advance, some reports indicated that according to intelligence assessments, the Afghan capital of Kabul would be under siege by the Taliban for the next 72 hours.

A new intelligence assessment indicates that Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, will be besieged by the Taliban within a week and most likely within the next 72 hours, CNN quoted a diplomatic source as saying.

The source added, of course, that this would not mean the Taliban's entering Kabul.

According to CNN, the US Embassy in Kabul is instructing personnel to destroy sensitive materials as well as items "which could be misused in propaganda efforts".

A diplomatic source told CNN that the situation in Afghanistan has become a challenge and plans for a US presence in Afghanistan are changing every minute.

ZZ/FNA14000523000289

News Code 177329
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177329/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News