Iran closely monitors UK, US, Israeli movements in region

"The continued dangerous and malicious presence of US troops and their overt and covert interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region will further increase tensions in the region," the SNSC secretary Ali Shamkhani said in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi foreign minister in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

Shamkhani added, "The countries of the region are able to ensure their security without any external interference," adding "The dubious behavior that the United States, Britain and the Zionist regime have recently shown in the region have laid the ground for insecurity and misunderstanding between the Persian Gulf countries."

The top Iranian security official further stressed that Iran is closely looking into those hostile behaviors and is ready to neutralize the plots aimed at endangering the region.

Shamkhani also underlined as necessary to fully implement the agreements between Tehran and Baghdad immediately, describing it as a big step towards increasing the level of comprehensive cooperation in the interest of the people of the two countries.

KI/IRIIN