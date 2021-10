Speaking in a speech on Monday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said that his country has established a strong relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Lebanon is trying to improve and strengthen its ties with Iran in all areas.

Turning to the relationship between Tehran and Riyadh, Bou Habib said that the resumption of ties between the two countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia will leave its positive impact on Beirut to a great extent.

MA/5335238