New York Governor resigns in disgrace

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after a state investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women, leading to mounting legal pressure and widespread calls for him to step down from fellow Democratic legislators and President Joe Biden, Aljazeera reported.

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now, is if I step aside and let the government get back to the government, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you,” Governor Cuomo said, addressing New Yorkers directly in televised remarks on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Melissa DeRosa, a senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general’s report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

"Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state," DeRosa said in a statement.

