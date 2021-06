TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iran defeated Iraq in the final match of the 2022 Asia Pacific Deaf Football Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday.

In the match that was held on Kish Island, Iran beat Iraq 3-2.

In the competitions, Iran became the champion, Iraq was the runner-up, Uzbekistan and Korea finished third and fourth respectively, and all four teams qualified for the 2022 Olympics in Brazil.