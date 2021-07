Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to contain the fire, the informed source told Al-Sumaria News.

The cause of the incident is still unknown. Further news will be released later.

Yesterday, Iraqi media sources reported a fire at the Al-Shahid Firoz General Hospital in Wasit Province.

About two weeks ago, a fire in the coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah claimed at least 120 lives.



