Fire breaks out in hospital in Iraq's Wasit (+VIDEO)

The Saberin News, the Twitter account of Al-Nujba and a number of social media users wrote that a large fire broke out in Al-Shahid Firoz General Hospital in Al-Hay City in Wasit Province.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Some sources also released the footage of the incident, announcing that the fire occurred on the maternity ward of the hospital on the second floor and that rescue and firefighting operations were still ongoing.

The number of possible victims of this incident is not yet known.

About two weeks ago, a fire in the coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah claimed at least 120 lives.

