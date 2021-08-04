  1. Politics
One killed in military bus blast in E Damascus: Report

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – An explosion hit a military bus in “Mashrou Dummar” area in eastern Damascus early on Wednesday and a number of people were reportedly wounded.

The explosion happened in the bus while it was near the entrance of a heavily fortified Republican Guards in “Mashrou Dummar” area, housing compound in the west of the Syrian capital, Syrian State Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, said at least ten people were wounded.

The reporter quoted a source at the site of the explosion as saying that the data confirm that the explosion was a result of a short circuit that led to the explosion of the fuel tank of the bus, claiming the life of  the driver of the bus and the injury of three others who were admitted to the hospital.

