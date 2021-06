Attaullah Khogyani Governor's Spokesman of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan said on Monday that a roadside mine blast in the city of Jalalabad killed one person, ATLAS News Agency reported.

According to the report, four other people were injured in the incident, including two women and a child.

The explosion took place in the Fifth Security District of Jalalabad.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

