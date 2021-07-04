Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Paktia province kills four

According to Afghan Voice Agency (AVA press) cited local sources in Gardez, which is the capital of the Paktia Province of Afghanistan as saying that a bomb blast killed at least four women and children near the provincial capital city.

Local police in the southeastern province said in a statement that two women and two children were killed when a roadside bomb exploded in the Provincial capital of Paktia, Gardez.

Paktia police said in a statement that the Taliban were responsible for the explosion.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The news comes as intense fighting between Taliban and Afghanistan government forces since early May has left thousands killed or wounded on both sides.

KI/5250457