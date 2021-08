In their messages, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo wished success to President Raeisi.

They also announced their readiness to develop their countries' relations with Tehran.

In a separate message, a number of European countries, including Austria, France, Croatia, Britain, Serbia, and Switzerland, have also congratulated Raeisi on his victory in the 13th presidential election.

HJ/