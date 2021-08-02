VIDEO: Geraei stuns rival, referees by amazing technique

Speaking after the match, he named the technique as ‘flying squirrel’, noting that it was the only way that he could win the game.
TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadali Geraei performed an amazing technique against Croatia’s Bozo Starcevic in the quarterfinals of the men’s 77kg category at Tokyo Olympics to win the match.
