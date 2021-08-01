Explosion blows up US logistics convoy in Iraqi Al Diwaniyah

The American convoy was destroyed in the southern Iraqi province of Al-Diwaniyah, the Saberin news Telegram channel reported.

According to the report, the operation was conducted in two stages with "EFP" explosive packages.

The report further said that Hummers and other armored vehicles that were carrying weapons en route to the US military Ain Al-Assad Base were blown up in the explosion.

Dozens of attacks on US troops have been reported since spring. A piece of legislation approved in the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the US assassination of Resistance forces commander near Baghdad airport has called for an end to the presence of the foreign troops in the country, something that has yet to be fulfilled.

KI/