Aug 3, 2021, 8:30 PM

Yemeni Resistance forces take control of' al-Qanza' in Ma'rib

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a speech on Tuesday said that Yemeni Resistance forces took control of ‘Al-Qanza’ Strategic Front in Ma’rib province.

Yahya Saree Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces spoke about the latest achievements of Yemeni Army and popular committees against aggressors in Ma'rib Front, Al-Masirah News reported.

According to the report, Yemen Armed Forces Spokesman stated that Yemeni Resistance forces took control of strategic front of "Al-Qanza" in "Ma'rib" province.

He went on to say that Al-Qanza Front overlooks the areas of "Al-Abdia” and" Murad" areas in Ma'rib province.

Now, the spirit of Yemeni forces has increased more than ever, he said, adding that Yemeni forces are at the peak of their readiness and are ready to continue their Jihadi spirit in order to liberate the occupied territories in this country.

Yemeni forces fight ISIL Takfri elements and al-Qaeda terrorists as supported heavily by Saudi, Emirati and American aggressors. However, Yemeni forces succeeded in gaining control of strategic front of al-Qanza in Ma’rib province.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
