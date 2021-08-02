Russia rules out any alternative for JCPOA

There is no alternative to restoring the Iranian nuclear deal in its original form and Russia is interested in the return of the original agreement without exceptions or appendages, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, said in an interview with Izvestia.

Washington believes a long delay in returning to the JCPOA will be meaningless, he said, adding, “From our point of view, there is no alternative to restoring the JCPOA in its original form. All the talk about starting from scratch, writing a new deal, is from the realm of fantasy. If you follow this path, then a new deal may not be agreed very soon, and maybe never. No, we must proceed from the realities, and they are such that the primary task is to restore the original nuclear deal as soon as possible without any exceptions or appendages,” the diplomat said.

Ulyanov added that no date has been set for the resumption of negotiations on the nuclear deal. It is only known that the seventh round will take place after the Aug. 5 inauguration of new Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi.

He voiced concern over Iran’s steps in developing the nuclear program but added “In fairness, it should be noted that the Americans continue the policy of maximum pressure initiated by Donald Trump, not very significantly, but in some ways they continue to tighten the screws. So, in this case, Tehran and Washington are demonstrating a mirror-like line of behavior.”

