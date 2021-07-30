Iran ready to help Turkey as wildfires rage through neighbor

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with Turkey over the widespread fire in parts of the forests of Turkey's southern provinces, which have caused extensive damage to properties, deaths and damage to a number of Turkish citizens.

While announcing the solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the government and people of the friendly and brotherly country of Turkey and expressing condolences to the families of the victims, the Foreign Ministry spokesman announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to assist the government and people of Turkey.

KI/5268958