US inclined to relocate its bases from Iraq to Kuwait, Jordan

A Lebanese newspaper quoted informed sources that the recent agreement between Baghdad and Washington includes the withdrawal of all 2,500 US troops from Iraq, after which Washington intends to move its bases in Iraq to Jordan and Kuwait.

According to informed sources, the US forces will remain in Iraq only for advisory and training purposes, as the Iraqi government desires.

The Americans reportedly want to move the Ain al-Assad base to Jordan because they see it as a better place to secure the Zionist regime and intercept missiles.

Reports confirm that the Al-Harir base will be moved to Kuwait.

