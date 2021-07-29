Iranian film Botox to be screened in Beijing festival

The Iranian film 'Botox' is scheduled to be screened at "Forward Future" section of the 11th Beijing International Film Festival.

This will be the seventh time that this film is displayed in international competitions.

'Botox' has already won the Best First Film Award at the Fajr International Film Festival and the Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards at the Turin Film Festival in Italy.

The movie tells the story of Akram and Azar two sisters who lie about the disappearance of their brother by telling everyone he has secretly moved to Germany. But after a while one of the sisters turns the fiction into a reality.

11th Beijing International Film Festival will be held on 14 — 21 August 2021.

