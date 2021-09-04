'Botox' goes to four international film festivals

The Iranian film 'Botox' is scheduled to take part in the competition section of four international film festivals.

Tirana International Film Festival in Albania, Salento International Film Festival, Torino Underground Cinefest, and Bucharest International Film Festival will host the Iranian film.

So far, 'Botox' has won the Best First Film Award at the Fajr International Film Festival and the Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards at the Turin Film Festival in Italy.

The movie tells the story of Akram and Azar two sisters who lie about the disappearance of their brother by telling everyone he has secretly moved to Germany. But after a while, one of the sisters turns the fiction into a reality.

