Iranian film to participate at Amman film fest.

This will be the seventh time that this film is displayed in international competitions.

The festival will be held from August 23 to 31, 021.

'Botox' has already won the Best First Film Award at the Fajr International Film Festival and the Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards at the Turin Film Festival in Italy.

The movie tells the story of Akram and Azar two sisters who lie about the disappearance of their brother by telling everyone he has secretly moved to Germany. But after a while one of the sisters turns the fiction into a reality.

