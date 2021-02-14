Iraq's Al-Nujaba warns Turkish Army

While criticizing the weakness of official (institutions) and the factional interests that have turned Iraq into a scene for excessive demands of some foreign forces, Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement issued a statement on Saturday and expressed deep concern over the information received about the invasion of Turkish occupying forces to Nineveh province and Sanjar city in Iraq.

While strongly warning to Ankara, Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement pointed out that Turkish Army should take lesson from the fate of American occupier who have been equipped with more military facilities, weapons and troops.

Al-Nujaba called on government, Parliament and all relevant institutions in Iraq to adopt a united and firm stance against such aggression, the statement added.

It is emphasized that if these warnings are ignored, Iraqi people and the resistance groups will implement their specific option to return the occupiers and their conspiracy to where they came from in addition to deterring them.

MA