Raeisi tours Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, vows tackle problems

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Yasuj, the capital of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province on Friday morning.

Before leaving for Yasuj, the president referred to reports about the problems and capacities of the province in the field of agriculture, oil, gas, tourism, promising to tackle the problems with the cooperation of the officials.

The province enjoys great capacities such as efficient and young manpower who can play a significant role in the development of agriculture, tourism, oil, and gas sectors, the president said.

Upon his arrival, Raeisi visited the construction site of the Tang-e Sorkh Dam, inspecting the construction process.

It is worth mentioning that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to meet with the elites of the province.

RHM/