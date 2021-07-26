Anti-governmental demonstrations held in Tunisia

As Arabic RT reported, Sunday coincides with Republic Day in Tunisia but demonstrators raised slogans in the streets calling for the overthrow of the government headed by Hisham Al-Mashishi.

These demonstrations came in response to a previous call by activists amid a state of anger due to the economic conditions and the crisis of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus and tight security measures, many Tunisians responded positively to calls to protest, hoping for real change in their country.

As of Sunday morning, all roads leading to Bardo Square in the Tunisian capital have been blocked and a large number of security forces have been deployed on the main streets of Tunisia.

The media reported heavy clashes between security forces and protesters around the Tunisian parliament.

