Iran, Tunisia stress expansion of bilateral relations

The two sides discussed the need to expand cooperation between Iran and Tunisia and the creation of new ways for bilateral cooperation.

The Tunisian minister called for a higher level of trade relations between the two countries, emphasizing further efforts for regular consultations of Iranian and Tunisian officials.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador also called for expanding cooperation and regular meeting of economic delegations of the two countries.

He also proposed that the chambers of commerce of the two countries hold a series of online meetings during the global coronavirus outbreak.

