Tunisian judge issues arrest warrant for ex-president

President Kais Saied in October ordered the justice ministry to open an inquiry into 76-year-old Marzouki, days after the ex-leader urged France not to support Saied’s “dictatorial regime”.

State television did not give any reasons for Thursday’s warrant, and the prosecution was not immediately available for comment, Al Jazeera reported.

Marzouki has emerged as a vocal critic of Saied, who on July 25 sacked the government, suspended the legislature and seized control of the judiciary, later moving to rule by decree in the North African nation.

Days later, Saied accused “traitors that seek refuge overseas” of threatening Tunisia’s sovereignty, ordered the enquiry against him and revoked his diplomatic passport.

